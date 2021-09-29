Popeyes to Take Pre-Orders for Its Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys

Cooking a perfect turkey is difficult. And while it's still early to be thinking about Thanksgiving 2021, we can reflect on past Thanksgiving meals when eating was delayed for a few hours because even though all the fixings were ready, that big old bird was not cooked through yet. Nix any chance of hassle, and be sure to impress whichever guests you've got with the quickest and tastiest solution, Popeyes.

I know what you're thinking: How's a fried chicken chain going to be involved with my Thanksgiving? Well, returning this year is the Cajun Style Turkey. As always, it comes precooked. The turkey is hand-rubbed and infused with paprika, red pepper, garlic, and onion and marinated in Creole butter. All you have to do is buy it, heat it, and eat it.

And if you're looking to simplify your feast further, Popeyes is offering the full spread with traditional southern sides like mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and biscuits. I can feel your hesitancy as you read this. You're saying, "Popeyes? For Thanksgiving?" But this is a fast food chain that takes its menu items seriously and is continuously innovating what quick and affordable food can taste like.

So delight in the simplicity of a Thanksgiving meal put together by Popeyes. The turkeys will be available at participating US locations starting on October 18. You can place your preorder by calling or visiting your local Popeyes in person. A reminder that while the turkeys are precooked, they are then frozen and will still need a bit of time to thaw.