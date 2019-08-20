Popeyes Is Trolling Chick-fil-A & Fans Are Fighting About Who Is Best

It's not often that a fast food restaurant gets rave reviews for a new menu item. But the immediate reaction to the first-ever fried chicken sandwich at Popeyes has been pretty damn enthusiastic. (Imagine how excited Little Nicky must be.) Many publications (including this one) have praised the sandwich for not only being good but far superior to the chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A, which, based on social media reactions on Monday, appears to be the gold standard for fast-food chicken sandwiches.
A tweet sent by Chick-fil-A on Monday left lots of chicken sandwich lovers thinking that the chain was feeling foul about the Popeyes love fest. They didn't aim directly at Popeyes, but it had the feel of a response to all the attention Popeyes has been getting.
Channeling a Wendy's vibe, the social team at Popeyes didn't let Chick-fil-A's tweet about the marriage of bun, chicken, and pickles go unanswered.
The not-so-subtle jab became a moment on social media, as people laughed at the burgeoning chicken war (and noted the absurdity of Chick-fil-A's tweet when you consider their recent, ongoing controversies). Fans of both chains began chiming in with memes and barbs, letting everyone know which side's uniform they'll war when the chicken wars get real.
The tweet du jour was piling on Chick-fil-A, but the chain wasn't without its vocal supporters in the face of insurmountable opposition.
