Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.

Starting Tuesday, June 21, guests can order five pieces of crispy, hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken for just $6.99. You'll be able to take advantage of this deal in-store, at Popeyes.com and through the Popeyes app.

In addition to the chicken deal, you'll also be able to try the Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie, which is a fried strawberry pie stuffed with creamy cheesecake and graham cracker filling. Last but not least, the chain will also be bringing back its beloved menu item, Cajun Rice.

That's my kind of celebration. This week's offerings follow an outstanding anniversary deal that allowed customers to get two pieces of chicken for just $0.59 on June 12.