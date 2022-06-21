Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal
Get some of the brand's most iconic menu items for just $6.99.
Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
Starting Tuesday, June 21, guests can order five pieces of crispy, hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken for just $6.99. You'll be able to take advantage of this deal in-store, at Popeyes.com and through the Popeyes app.
In addition to the chicken deal, you'll also be able to try the Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie, which is a fried strawberry pie stuffed with creamy cheesecake and graham cracker filling. Last but not least, the chain will also be bringing back its beloved menu item, Cajun Rice.
That's my kind of celebration. This week's offerings follow an outstanding anniversary deal that allowed customers to get two pieces of chicken for just $0.59 on June 12.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.