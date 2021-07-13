Popeyes Has All-New Chicken Nuggets & You Can Get Them in Huge 48-Count Orders

Thursday, August 12, will mark two years since Popeyes first introduced the fried chicken sandwich that—among other things—changed the fast-food game. While that may seem like an eternity ago, the chain has yet to make major changes to its best-selling menu items, such as new flavors or toppings. But it looks like the Louisiana-inspired chicken chain has something better up its greasy sleeves: all-new chicken nuggets.

Popeyes dropped the big news on Tuesday, saying it’ll introduce its brand-new Chicken Nuggets at locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico on July 27. The new nuggs feature the “quality and flavors of our famous Chicken Sandwich,” but in bite-sized pieces, according to a press release. The company even goes so far as to say that—much like how its chicken sandwich set the bar higher in that space—they’ll make customers rethink their standards for what makes a great chicken nugget. Well then.

Of course, we won’t be able to find out for ourselves if the new nuggets live up to Popeyes’ bold claims for another couple of weeks, but the chain’s description of how they’re prepared sounds promising. Popeyes restaurants will use the same recipe as the Chicken Sandwich, which includes the chain’s “special flour and batter system” to create the ideal crispy and crunchy fried chicken texture, per the release. The pieces of white meat chicken are hand-seasoned and breaded in buttermilk at each location before they’re freshly fried.