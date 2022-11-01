Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right.

The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.

The only fine print is that you have to order through the Popeyes app or Popeyes.com in order to access the deal. Otherwise, it's free rein on BOGO chicken sandwiches all week.

While you're there, you can also pre-order the chain's famous cajun Thanksgiving turkeys for the upcoming holidays.