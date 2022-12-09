Popeyes Has a New Chicken Sandwich Combo Deal for $6.99 All This Month

Popeyes knows that you have maxed out your credit cards this holiday season, even though you've also used Klarna, Zip, Afterpay, and Affirm to break up the cost of your purchases. (Black Friday sales somehow turn off my ability to reason.) But, the chain doesn't want you to skimp on getting your protein, just because you've entered into a precarious game of financial Jenga.

That's why right now, you can buy any chicken sandwich combo for just $6.99. That means you can get a Classic, Spicy, or Blackened chicken sandwich. We loved all three here at Thrillist. The combo will include fries and a drink, and you can only lock in the deal by ordering ahead on the Popeyes app or through Popeyes.com.

The deal won't be available in Alaska or Hawaii. The deal will only run until December 31, 2022, so make sure you take advantage of one of the few budget-friendly options available this season. As for the rest of the bills? I'm leaving that stress to a higher power.