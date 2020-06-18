Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Month

It's no longer the biggest, most inescapable thing in fast food, but the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich cravings have not subsided by any stretch of our isolated imaginations.

If you somehow have not tried the sandwich yet or maybe you've simply never ordered Popeyes online, there is some very good chicken-related news headed your way. The chain I will never stop associating with Little Nicky is offering a free Classic Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich right now.

The catch is just that it has to be your first order through the Popeyes site or mobile app. Place an order directly from the chicken chain for the first time, hit the $15 minimum, and you'll get set up with a free Chicken Sandwich of your choice any time through June 30.

Though, if you've ordered dozens of Chicken Sandwiches already, there are still deals to be found through the Popeyes app. There's a pile of less alluring offers there, including a $6 Three Tender Combo and a free large side with the purchase of any Family Meal. It's a perfect time to place a lunch order with your roommate and forget to tell them about the free Chicken Sandwich that's coming.