All Those Chicken Sandwiches You Ordered Made Your Popeyes an Extra $400K Last Year

Last year was so devastating for the restaurant industry that even major chains were closing locations. But Popeyes’ wildly popular chicken sandwich helped individual locations earn $400,000 extra from fall of 2019 to the end of 2020, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“Given the significant top line increase we've seen in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020, Popeyes today generates an average of over $1.8 million in sales per restaurant versus just $1.4 million prior to the chicken sandwich launch,” CEO Jose Cil said in a recent earnings call, according to the outlet. "This strong growth in top line [sales] has led to record levels of four-wall profitability for Popeyes franchisees in the US.”

It follows that the chicken sandwich was responsible for a large portion of those gains, as the cash bump coincided with Popeyes’ permanent relaunch of the sandwich in November of 2019. The chain also added more than 100 new stores amid the pandemic in 2020, NRN reported.