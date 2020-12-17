Popeyes Is Selling a Chicken-Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweater for the Holidays

Year after year, we outfit ourselves in the ugliest holiday-themed sweaters—I'm talking bells, functioning lights, the whole nine yards—all in the name of Christmas and Hanukkah spirit. And while you might not be able to sport your heinous cable knit for the office party, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the tradition altogether.

Your Zoom festivities might not be quite as exciting as the real thing, but at least it's something. And this year, you can skip the Santa and elf themed sweaters, because Popeyes has something better: a chicken-inspired one. ICYMI, this isn't the first year the Cajun-style fast food joint has jumped aboard the trend. In fact, it sold out its chicken sandwich ugly sweater last year.

Beginning December 17, you can get your hands on Popeyes latest style: an on-brand orange sweater with chicken sandwiches and giant chicken via UglyChristmasSweater.com. This is one of those "while supplies last" deals though, and considering last year's sold out, you might wanna get on it.