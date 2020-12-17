Popeyes Is Selling a Chicken-Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweater for the Holidays
'Tis the season to eat and wear chicken sandwiches.
Year after year, we outfit ourselves in the ugliest holiday-themed sweaters—I'm talking bells, functioning lights, the whole nine yards—all in the name of Christmas and Hanukkah spirit. And while you might not be able to sport your heinous cable knit for the office party, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the tradition altogether.
Your Zoom festivities might not be quite as exciting as the real thing, but at least it's something. And this year, you can skip the Santa and elf themed sweaters, because Popeyes has something better: a chicken-inspired one. ICYMI, this isn't the first year the Cajun-style fast food joint has jumped aboard the trend. In fact, it sold out its chicken sandwich ugly sweater last year.
Beginning December 17, you can get your hands on Popeyes latest style: an on-brand orange sweater with chicken sandwiches and giant chicken via UglyChristmasSweater.com. This is one of those "while supplies last" deals though, and considering last year's sold out, you might wanna get on it.
The sweater is retailing for $44.95, but according to a spokesperson for the chain, 100% of the proceeds will be donated towards the Popeyes Foundation to bring relief to families and children in need this holiday season.
"In true 2020 fashion, most of us will be attending or hosting traditional holiday parties through Zoom this year," a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist via email. "But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be the most festive one on the screen: and this year, for a good cause."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.