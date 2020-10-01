Popeyes Is Bringing Deep-Fried, Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets to Menus
You had me at deep fried.
It's difficult to remember a time when Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich wasn't the first thing we equated with the the fast food chain. But the fact of the matter is, the southern-style fried chicken purveyor was praised for its Voodoo Tenders and deep-fried dessert lineup long before the poultry craze ever began.
We shouldn't abandon the latter just because we're preoccupied with that Fasties award-winning chicken sandwich. We should just supplement it with a post-lunch treat. Especially now that Popeyes is unleashing chocolate-stuffed beignets doused in powdered sugar.
The deep-fried New Orleans staple has already landed around the Boston area, and it's set to join menus nationwide "eventually," including in the dessert's city of origin, FoodBeast reports.
"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants," a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist when asked for comment on the menu debut.
According to the outlet, the beignets are available in several size options: three for $1.99, six for $3.99, or a dozen for $7.49. Though, as the saying goes: you can never order too much food, only too little.
While you might have to wait around a bit for Popeyes latest creation to hit your own local restaurant, the good news is the chain's got plenty more offerings to hold you over in the meantime: those heavenly strawberry cheesecake pockets, the classic bourbon fudge pie, maybe the cinnamon apple pie if you're feeling extra festive this fall.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.