Popeyes Is Bringing Deep-Fried, Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets to Menus

It's difficult to remember a time when Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich wasn't the first thing we equated with the the fast food chain. But the fact of the matter is, the southern-style fried chicken purveyor was praised for its Voodoo Tenders and deep-fried dessert lineup long before the poultry craze ever began.

We shouldn't abandon the latter just because we're preoccupied with that Fasties award-winning chicken sandwich. We should just supplement it with a post-lunch treat. Especially now that Popeyes is unleashing chocolate-stuffed beignets doused in powdered sugar.

The deep-fried New Orleans staple has already landed around the Boston area, and it's set to join menus nationwide "eventually," including in the dessert's city of origin, FoodBeast reports.

"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants," a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist when asked for comment on the menu debut.