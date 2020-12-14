Popeyes' Deep-Fried, Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets Are Rolling Out Nationwide

Back in October, Popeyes unveiled powdered sugar-doused, chocolate-filled beignets as part of a test run in the Boston area.

For those of us not around Beantown, it was just a tease. Until now, that is. Popeyes is taking its deep-fried choux pastries nationwide. The Beignets—which ICYMI are filled with Hershey's chocolate—are hitting menus (for now, at least) in three size variants: 3-piece for $1.99, 6-piece for $3.99, and 12-piece for $7.49.

"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants," a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist in October, promising their national arrival "eventually."