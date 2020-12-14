Popeyes' Deep-Fried, Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets Are Rolling Out Nationwide
It's the moment we've all been waiting for.
Back in October, Popeyes unveiled powdered sugar-doused, chocolate-filled beignets as part of a test run in the Boston area.
For those of us not around Beantown, it was just a tease. Until now, that is. Popeyes is taking its deep-fried choux pastries nationwide. The Beignets—which ICYMI are filled with Hershey's chocolate—are hitting menus (for now, at least) in three size variants: 3-piece for $1.99, 6-piece for $3.99, and 12-piece for $7.49.
"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants," a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist in October, promising their national arrival "eventually."
Luckily, that "eventually" has finally come. And because beignets have a reputation for being messy, Popeyes is launching special camo hoodies right along with the dessert debut. For $35, you can snag a black and white splattered hoodie and disguise the powdered sugar that's you're bound to be covered in.
"Being a brand from New Orleans, Popeyes knows a thing or two about beignets, and one thing’s for certain—they can be MESSY!" the company said in a statement. "One bite and powdered sugar is everywhere."
