Popeyes Is Offering a Massive 'Churkey' Combo Meal for Thanksgiving

Let's just all admit what we were already thinking: fried chicken is superior to Thanksgiving turkey. So why not save yourself the hassle and follow your heart. In partnership with Uber Eats, Popeyes is bringing us a massive meal combo—complete with biscuits and a large side—all wrapped up in a festive plastic turkey shell.

Beginning November 18, you can order the Churkey special through the delivery app. The eight-piece family meal, which will run you $20, also happens to get you to the purchase minimum for a free sandwich. Anyone who spends $20 will automatically score the freebie to their cart.

"We're all starting to think about Thanksgiving—and for most people, that often means a traditional turkey dinner," a rep for the chain told Thrillist via email. "But each year, millions of Americans would actually prefer to have chicken instead of turkey for their Thanksgiving meal."