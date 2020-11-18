Popeyes Is Offering a Massive 'Churkey' Combo Meal for Thanksgiving
Fries > sweet potato casserole.
Let's just all admit what we were already thinking: fried chicken is superior to Thanksgiving turkey. So why not save yourself the hassle and follow your heart. In partnership with Uber Eats, Popeyes is bringing us a massive meal combo—complete with biscuits and a large side—all wrapped up in a festive plastic turkey shell.
Beginning November 18, you can order the Churkey special through the delivery app. The eight-piece family meal, which will run you $20, also happens to get you to the purchase minimum for a free sandwich. Anyone who spends $20 will automatically score the freebie to their cart.
"We're all starting to think about Thanksgiving—and for most people, that often means a traditional turkey dinner," a rep for the chain told Thrillist via email. "But each year, millions of Americans would actually prefer to have chicken instead of turkey for their Thanksgiving meal."
The Churkey includes eight-pieces of fried chicken, four biscuits, and an added side of your choice—though, If I do say so myself, the cajun fries are always a must. You'll wanna snag yours while you can, too. The meal combo is only available through November 29.
Of course, if you are still in the market for an actual turkey (I get it, tradition, blah blah blah), Popeyes is also selling its iconic precooked Cajun-style Thanksgiving birds hand-rubbed with a "zesty" mix of spices and marinated in Creole butter.
