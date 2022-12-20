Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month.

Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches is bringing back the promotion it ran around Cyber Monday. From December 19 until New Year's Day, you can buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo and get a free Chicken Sandwich added onto your order.

The freebie can be a sandwich of your choice. That means the classic, the spicy version, and the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich are all on offer.

The bonus chicken sandwich can be acquired by ordering through the Popeyes app or through the Popeyes website for mobile order pick-up or delivery. It's an easy way to switch things up from those buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers.