Popeyes' Head Chef Shares 2 Easy Menu Hacks for Mother's Day Brunch

Flowers are great and all, but let's be honest, your mom would prefer a home-cooked brunch to a bouquet of tulips that are going to die in four days. Toss on that chef's hat and whip up something good—it's the absolute least you can do for the woman that birthed you.

You don't need to be a master home chef, either. In a new video for Thrillist (shown above), Popeyes Head Chef Amy Alarcon walks you through the process of not one, but two perfect dishes for brunch on Sunday (or any other day after that).

Using classic Popeyes menu items, Alarcon shows you have to whip up Popeyes Chicken & Biscuit Waffles and Strawberry French Toast Biscuit Waffles. The video includes step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. And in case you need 'em, check out the instructions, provided by Popeyes, below.

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuit Waffles

Popeyes Biscuits

Popeyes Chicken Breast

Goat Cheese

Pepper Jelly

Melted Butter

Additional toppings as desired

Directions: Slice a Popeyes biscuit in half, and spread a generous portion of goat cheese on one side of the Popeyes biscuit and pepper jelly on the other. Take a Popeyes chicken breast and slice a few medallion sized pieces off, making sure to avoid the bone before layering them on the goat cheese side of the biscuit. Put the two biscuit slices back together, and spread the top of the Popeyes biscuit with melted butter and place the Popeyes biscuit on a waffle iron heated on high, press down as you close to flatten and create the shape. The waffle iron's temperature may vary, so check after one minute and keep cooking if necessary until waffles are crispy, golden brown on the outside. Finally, remove the Popeyes chicken and biscuit waffle from the waffle iron, and add additional toppings as desired.

Strawberry French Toast Biscuit Waffles

What you'll need for the batter:

1 cup half and half or heavy cream

1 egg

½ teaspoon smoked cinnamon

A pinch of salt

Place the batter ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until mixed. Place your Popeyes biscuit in the bowl and let them soak in the batter for five minutes, before removing the Popeyes biscuit from the batter, and placing in the waffle iron for two to three minutes. Heat waffle iron on high for best results. Waffles should be slightly crispy and brown on the outside when done. Remove the french toast biscuit waffle from the waffle iron, and add additional toppings as desired.

½ stick of butter

½ cup of brown sugar

½ cup of cream

1 tablespoon of rum

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Fresh sliced bananas

Melt butter over medium heat on stove top in a medium size sauce pan. Add brown sugar and cook, stirring often until sugar is starting to dissolve, about three minutes. Pour in heavy cream, rum, and vanilla, keep stirring and cook an additional three minutes or so until it’s all combined and starting reduce and thicken. Add in your fresh sliced bananas and cook for one minute more. You want the bananas still have some texture. Remove from heat and serve. Can be made ahead of time and reheated.