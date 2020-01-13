Popeyes Gives $10K to Woman Who Lost $10K on 'Family Feud' Because of Popeyes

Last week the internet cringed after Family Feud contestant Eve Dubois called out "chiiiickeeeeennnnn" instead of "spinach" in response to the prompt "What is Popeye's favorite food?" Now fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is giving Eve, whose mess-up ruined her family's chances at $10,000, a consolation prize of the same amount in restaurant credit.
Notice there's no spinach on the menu. Fun fact: According to Alvin C. Copeland, the founder of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the name was actually based on the fictional detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle from the movie The French Connection. His favorite food was never clearly stated, but the brand seems to think they have some authority here:
The tweet above, directed at Eve, asked that she message the company on Twitter to receive her $10,000 of store credit. Cue a million people entering popular gameshows with the goal of strategic self-sabotage.
The family had already won $10,000 in cash the week before the loss, and had been enjoying the silly situation, oblivious to the chicken wealth they were soon to acquire.
“We’ve all been laughing about it,” Stephanie Dubois, Eve’s mother, told Global News Canada after the episode aired. “I’m in the kitchen, I’m giggling; I’m in the shower, I’m giggling.”
And now the family can giggle in a solid gold clawfoot bathtub filled to the brim with Popeyes chicken sandwiches.
