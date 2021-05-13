You Can Get Free Biscuits & a Small Drink at Popeyes on Friday

No, you never need an excuse to order up Popeyes' sensational, award-winning fried chicken sandwich. "It's lunchtime" is reason enough. But now, you have additional incentive to hit up the fast food chicken chain: You can get free biscuits and a small drink Friday just for spending $5.

In case you missed the memo, May 14 is National Biscuit Day. So, naturally, Popeyes is celebrating by giving us some for free. All day Friday, you can snag your free biscuit and small drink, when you spend $5 or more via the Popeyes app or online. Just use code #SoDry and the offer is yours.

"It’s no secret that America loves biscuits—they’re simply delicious. And Popeyes is known for serving up flaky, delicious buttermilk biscuits that pair perfectly with their classic southern menu items," a spokesperson said in an email to Thrillist. "In fact, Popeyes biscuits are one of the brand’s most treasured menu items and have a very loyal fan base. However, many fans have also called out that while Popeyes biscuits are extremely tasty, you probably don’t want to eat one a without a drink…"

Since you've gotta get to that order minimum (shouldn't be too difficult), you might want to think of this opportunity as a chance to try something new, like the Cajun Flounder Sandwich. The chicken sandwich isn't going anywhere and you've probably already had four this week.