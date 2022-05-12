Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Biscuits This Week

Popeyes has been blessing us with buttery, thick biscuits for a long time now. And this week, the blessing is doubled, with the chicken chain honoring National Buttermilk Biscuit Day by giving away free biscuits.

The food holiday falls on Saturday, May 14, and it's the best excuse ever to load up on carbs. To give you the extra push you probably don't need, Popeyes is giving away one free biscuit on orders of $15 or more.

It gets even better, though. The brand known for putting the chicken sandwich on the map is also giving fans six free biscuits on orders of $18 or more or 12 free biscuits on orders of $25 or more.

The one caveat is the biscuit deal will only be offered to fans via the GrubHub app. So this is not your moment to show up to a physical Popeyes location and demand free biscuits. It is, however, your chance to add one free biscuit or 12 to your virtual cart on Grubhub, but only on May 14.