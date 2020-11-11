News

Popeyes Is Giving You Until November 15 to Score a Free Chicken Sandwich

All you have to do is spend $10.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 11/11/2020 at 12:26 PM

Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day was Monday, but Popeyes isn't done celebrating its anniversary yet. From now through Sunday, November 15, you can score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with any mobile or online order of $10 or more.

That's it. That's the tea. Spend $10, get a free sandwich. 

The offer , which comes roughly one year after Popeyes re-stocked the sold out fave, works with both Classic and Spicy sandwiches and can be redeemed once per day until it expires.

The Chicken Sandwich comes on a toasted and buttered brioche bun and includes a seasoned chicken breast fillet, barrel-cured pickles, and your choice of spicy or regular mayonnaise.

MORE: Popeyes Is Now Taking Pre-Orders for Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys

