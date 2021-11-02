Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is almost here! And we know, with so many options, it may be hard to figure out how to celebrate the carb-filled holiday. Luckily, Popeyes has a little something up its sleeve for November 3. What better way to get into it than with the company responsible for the chicken sandwich royalty that is Popeyes Chicken Sandwich?

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Popeyes is offering a free chicken sandwich when fans spend a minimum of $10 on an online purchase. From November 2, 2021, to November 3, 2021, any new Popeyes site or app user will qualify for the deal.

Popeyes is asking fans to take advantage of the free Chicken Sandwich offer and share their customizable sandwich creation on social media to kick things up a notch. Anyone who uses the #TheSandwichMeMix tag in their social posts creating their own Popeyes sandwich may have a chance to have their sandwich creation added to the Popeyes menu.

Fans can add anything from coleslaw to fries on their sandwich for their chance to be featured on the menu. A free sandwich and the chance to have your artistic sandwich process pushed to the masses? That sounds like a pretty good National Sandwich Day.