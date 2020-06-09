Popeyes Will Give You 3 Free Chicken Tenders Through the End of the Month

Popeyes' explosion over the last year or so has been remarkable. The love for the chicken sandwich started a trend, depleted the company's chicken supply, and has been so significant that it has pushed the fast food chain into a full-on redesign of its eating spaces as it plans to open another 1,500 space around the world.

That's all to note that people are clearly heading to Popeyes more often. So, as long as you're swinging by for a chicken sandwich, you might as well nab yourself a few chicken tenders for free.

The chain that's now more famous for a chicken sandwich than Little Nicky one-liners is offering three highly-ranked chicken tenders for free through its mobile app when you place an order for at least $10. You'll be able to add a little bonus chicken to your chicken order through June 30. That includes the possibility of trying out its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tenders.

As an added bonus, the chicken slingers are also offering free delivery through the app on orders of $15 or more. You can be tacking on bonus offers all over the place with this one.