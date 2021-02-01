Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken 'Tendies' Today and Tuesday
And you've got the GameStop traders to thank for it.
Chaos erupted on Wall Street last week when a bunch of retail traders on Reddit mobilized to take on a big time hedge fund. Since "tendies" is the term used by these internet-savvy traders to describe financial gains, Popeyes is celebrating their shockwave of success with a different kind of tendies... the chicken kind.
From now through Tuesday, you can get free three-piece order of chicken tenders at Popeyes locations nationwide with an order of at least $5. Here's how it works: Hit up the fast food chain's official app or website, add items to reach the $5 minimum, and use one of the affected stock symbols as your promo code: $GME, $AMC, $BB, or $NOK.
"Tendies is the word retail traders on websites like Reddit use to describe money or financial gain—and in our world it’s also short for chicken tenders," Popeyes said in a statement Monday. "After the events of this past week, Popeyes, the beloved fried chicken brand, wants to support retail traders and believes they ALL deserve tendies."
While we're more than a little thrilled about free fried chicken on a cold Monday in February, the announcement follows some not-so-great Popeyes news. Last week, the company confirmed it had discontinued not one, but two sides on its menu.
At least, they've done something positive to soften the blow.
