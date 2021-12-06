Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.

The nearly two-week-long sweepstakes, which kicks off today and runs through December 17, will give you the chance to win free food and discounts every single day.

To play, log into your Popeyes app or the website and start unlocking exclusive daily deals. While we don't have too many details on the prizes offered, fans can expect plenty—including a chance to win $50,000. I haven't done the math on that one, but I'm pretty sure that's a lot of chicken sandwiches.

The 12 Days of Popeyes isn't your only opportunity for free food. In fact, the fast food joint has been running a weekly promotion that gets you a free chicken sandwich every single Sunday through December 26.

Instead of snagging it directly through the Popeyes app, this time you'll need Grubhub. The food delivery app is offering a Free Chicken Sandwich combo and free delivery when you pile your cart with $20 worth of food. Looks like you'll be well-fed ahead of the holidays.