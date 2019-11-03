Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Back & People Are Losing Their Minds

The unexpectedly revered Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back on the menu like meat for the Uruk-hai. The well-received sandwich became a viral sensation and somehow sold out at locations across the country. However, it's finally back, and people have reacted with the kind of well-mannered calm you expect to see in videos of the first time The Beatles came to America.
Naturally, the company brought it back while simultaneously trolling Chick-fil-A, because we're living in the age of sassy brand Twitter. But the trolling didn't cause as much of a stir on social media as the incredibly long lines that have greeted the little sandwich. Being absent from the menu since Augst has done nothing to calm the insatiable hunger in America's belly.
It even worked its way into the NFL throughout the day. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore Popeyes cleats, and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson credited the sandwich with curing his eye ailment.
Sure, the NFL callouts might feel like a publicity stunt, but people are seriously hyped about the sandwich's return. There were lines at locations around the country.
If you've been waiting for the sandwich to return from the dead, it's happening. But should Sunday's reception be an indication of what to expect, you might still be waiting a bit once you get to Popeyes.
