Popeyes Is Serving Super-Spicy Ghost Pepper Chicken Wings

If Popeyes’ Spicy Chicken Sandwich isn’t spicy enough for you, then it looks like you’re in for a real treat. That, or a serious challenge. The chain just announced that its popular Ghost Pepper Wings are back on menus nationwide, and they’re as hot as ever.

Popeyes debuted its super-spicy Ghost Pepper Wings back in 2014 to the delight of pepperheads everywhere. Just as they were then, the wings are marinated in an “exotic blend of peppers,” with the star being the ghost pepper. Ghost peppers clock in at 1,041,427 Scoville units, which is no joke considering jalapeños typically come in at around 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville units. Each batch sits in the blend for 12 hours to ensure maximum torture, or, uh, flavor. After that, the wings are battered, breaded, fried, and boxed up for customers to enjoy.