Popeyes Is Serving Super-Spicy Ghost Pepper Chicken Wings
The wings are back and hot as ever.
If Popeyes’ Spicy Chicken Sandwich isn’t spicy enough for you, then it looks like you’re in for a real treat. That, or a serious challenge. The chain just announced that its popular Ghost Pepper Wings are back on menus nationwide, and they’re as hot as ever.
Popeyes debuted its super-spicy Ghost Pepper Wings back in 2014 to the delight of pepperheads everywhere. Just as they were then, the wings are marinated in an “exotic blend of peppers,” with the star being the ghost pepper. Ghost peppers clock in at 1,041,427 Scoville units, which is no joke considering jalapeños typically come in at around 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville units. Each batch sits in the blend for 12 hours to ensure maximum torture, or, uh, flavor. After that, the wings are battered, breaded, fried, and boxed up for customers to enjoy.
The Ghost Pepper Wings come in orders of six. They’re served with Popeyes’ buttermilk ranch dipping sauce and a biscuit. You can snag a box and test your taste buds for $4.9, but only for the little while they’ll be on the menu. Ghost Pepper Wings are available through the Popeyes app and in-stores.
These wings definitely aren’t for timid taste buds. We recommend keeping a glass of milk on-hand if you’re planning to try these.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.