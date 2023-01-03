Popeyes Is Bringing Back This Spicy Fan-Favorite Menu Item & It's Only $5 Right Now

Now, ICYMI, the heat-forward wings have actually been around for ages and were most recently featured on menus in 2020 . This is their triumphant return after a nearly three-year hiatus.

On the heels of Popeyes' latest sandwich announcement , the fried chicken maker is queuing up yet another menu update. And this one is a surefire way to set your tastebuds aflame. Popeyes is bringing back its Ghost Pepper Wings to restaurants nationwide .

One regular order of the Ghost Pepper Wings features six crispy, fried chicken wings hand-battered, breaded, and marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours, served with the chain's signature buttermilk ranch. Now here's the real kicker: you can get the six-piece order for just $5 right now to celebrate.

"Our Ghost Pepper Wings have been a fan favorite amongst our guests, combining the perfect amount of spice and flavor for wing lovers," President of Popeyes Sami Siddiqui said in a press release. "The holiday season can be tough on everyone’s wallets, and we’re so excited to bring back Ghost Pepper Wings at an incredible value that can’t be beat."

You can also snag the Ghost Pepper Wings online in either an order of six or 12—both will only run you $1 per wing—and you'll earn 200 loyalty points (enough for a free Apple Pie) just for daring to try the fire-hot chicken wings.