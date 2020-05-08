Get a Popeyes Hot Honey Chicken Box for $5 to Celebrate the Sauce's Return

Things may have gone unexpectedly well for Popeyes in 2019, with its chicken sandwich becoming a Fasties-winning menu item. But it's not all new stuff at the chicken chain. Like any still-touring 80s band, it's not opposed to playing the hits.

Earlier this summer, Popeyes brought back its Hot Honey Crunch Tenders after a two-year hiatus, and now it's celebrating the return of Red Hot Honey Sauce with a new Hot Honey Chicken box. The box o' chicken comes with two pieces of bone-in fried chicken drizzled with Red Hot Honey Sauce. You're also getting a regular side of your choice and a Buttermilk Biscuit to sop up all the leftover sauce. The whole box costs just $5 and will only be available for a little while.

The red sauce first hit stores in 2015 as a stand-alone order, per ChewBoom, making return appearances in 2017 and 2019. The new box, which comes with the sauce drizzled on the chicken and not on the side, is only available at select locations, so check your local store. Worst case scenario, they don't have the sweet and spicy sauce, but you can still get that delicious chicken sandwich. Win-win.

h/t Chewboom