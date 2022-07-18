Popeyes Has an Affordable Meal for When You're Too Indecisive to Choose Dinner

If your significant other is fed up with your "I don't know" answer every time they ask what you want to eat, then this one's for you. Popeyes has created a super cheap meal deal for the indecisive.

On Tuesday, July 19, the fast food joint is bringing back its IDK Meal to restaurants nationwide. The Popeyes deal gets you a Premium Classic Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade (either chilled or frozen) with a Chicken Sandwich for just $6 and was created as a solution for the never-ending dinner dilemma.

Amy Alarcon, the chain's vice president of culinary innovation, dreamt up the pairing because it ticks so many flavor boxes: sweet, sour, cold, and fruity lemonade with savory, juicy, salty, hot, and crunchy chicken. It's a sure-fire win.

And apparently, it's a solution we really needed. Couples are reportedly wasting an average of 132 hours a year deciding what to eat, according to a study published in the New York Post. Think of all the spare time—and relationship spats—Popeyes just saved you.

The IDK Meal first made its debut last year and is once again available when you order online or via the app.