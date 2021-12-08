Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.

Popeyes final all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet is closing, according to Food & Wine. Per the outlet, for "around $10," customers could chow down on Popeyes' favorites, which weren't just chicken reportedly, between 10 am and 8 pm.

"I was almost certain there was a time where tacos, macaroni, and spaghetti were once an option on the buffet line," local radio station Hot 107.9's DJ Digital reported. "When I asked [store manager Betty Williams] about it, she told me I was right; but those items were discontinued when Popeyes said they could only allow menu items on the buffet."

Unfortunately, the pandemic, which has already taken a devastating toll on the food and drink industry, claimed the Popeyes buffet with it.

"After COVID restrictions eased up, the manager of that Popeyes location told me that it was highly possible that the buffet might not return," DJ Digital wrote on its site. "After months have passed, a worker confirmed that the buffet option would not be returning. Of course, I continued to question her, asking if she was sure. She was very certain in her replies—doubling down on her original answer that it was gone 'forever.'"

May we raise a drumstick in its honor.