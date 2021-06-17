Popeyes has become more than just a chicken chain. It's got a cult following, and fans' dedication to the brand is about to start paying off big time. Popeyes is launching its first-ever loyalty program, which will reward repeat customers with branded swag, food deals ($1 sides? Sign us up), and members-only experiences.

Popeyes Rewards will allow members to earn points with every transaction they make. For example, they'll get 10 points for every dollar spent online or using the Popeyes app, and bonus points on combos and family meals.

To celebrate the launch of its new rewards program, Popeyes is offering a "Welcome to the Popeyes Fam" Meal. The meal will only be available to rewards members through the app and online. It features eight pieces of Popeyes' signature bone-in chicken, a large side, and four biscuits. Rewards members who purchase the meal between June 17 and July 1 will get 500 bonus points to use towards future purchases.

If you're ready to sign up, all you have to do is download the Popeyes app or visit popeyes.com. New members will get a special sign-up bonus, too: Free apple pie, a regular side, or a small drink.