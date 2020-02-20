Thrillist
This Leap Year Deal Gets You a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on February 29

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

In case you forgot, we get a whole extra day this year. And while you probably haven't been excited about a leap year since elementary school, there's a good reason to celebrate this February 29: a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

Popeyes and delivery service Postmates have teamed to offer a special leap year deal: Everyone who orders at least $15 from Popeyes via Postmates will receive a promo code for a free Chicken Sandwich. All you have to do is order between February 24 and February 28, reach the minimum, and -- boom -- you'll get the code on February 29. OK, maybe it's not as free as we would like, but would you really be that mad about eating Popeyes twice in the span of a week? I wouldn't.

If you're having trouble hitting the $15 mark, maybe order a side of coleslaw and try our Popeyes chicken sandwich hack, or get some biscuits, mashed potatoes, and mac & cheese. You can make a full dinner out of it.

