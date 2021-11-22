Popeyes & Megan Thee Stallion Are Releasing a Third & Final Merch Drop Today

We've got a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, but at the top of our list? The now-iconic Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes partnership that's brought us a fire hot sauce, a twist on the fan-favorite Chicken Sandwich, and now, a third merch drop that was primed for turkey feasting. You can bet we'll be sporting the Megan joggers on November 25.

Following two previous—and wildly successful—merch drops, Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes are bringing us one more round of cool 'fits, including a "Wild Style" trucker hat, colorblock beanie, cropped tee, sweatshirt, denim jacket, and exclusive new t-shirts.

"Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan's innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we're doing," President of Popeyes Sami Siddiqui said in a press release earlier this month. "For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style."