Popeyes & Megan Thee Stallion Are Releasing a Third & Final Merch Drop Today
The new merch hits thehottiesauce.com at 11 am EST on November 22.
We've got a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, but at the top of our list? The now-iconic Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes partnership that's brought us a fire hot sauce, a twist on the fan-favorite Chicken Sandwich, and now, a third merch drop that was primed for turkey feasting. You can bet we'll be sporting the Megan joggers on November 25.
Following two previous—and wildly successful—merch drops, Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes are bringing us one more round of cool 'fits, including a "Wild Style" trucker hat, colorblock beanie, cropped tee, sweatshirt, denim jacket, and exclusive new t-shirts.
"Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan's innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we're doing," President of Popeyes Sami Siddiqui said in a press release earlier this month. "For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style."
The new products will officially land on thehottiesauce.com at 11 am EST, but in the meantime, you can still shop the earlier launches. Snag a Saucy Tee, maybe an Extra Hot Bikini, or the three-piece fried chicken plush toy for your puppy, perhaps?
"What can we say—we wanted to create the hottest partnership of the year," Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes Bruno Cardinali added in the release. "We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion—from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage."