Popeyes & Megan Thee Stallion Are Dropping a New Hot Sauce for Your Chicken Sandwich
The sauce is joining the chain's already impressive lineup.
As if we weren't obsessed with Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion enough as separate entities, the fried chicken joint and chart-topping rapper have joined forces to combine their genius for a hot sauce collaboration for the books.
Beginning October 19, you can spice up your Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, a sweet-and-spicy hybrid meant to mirror her personality.
"I'm appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," Megan Thee Stallion is quoted saying in the press release. "Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their lineup."
Megan worked closely with the brand's culinary team to develop the flavor, ultimately landing on a honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper-based sauce meant to pair perfectly with Popeyes crispy fried chicken. And while it's joining the chain's already impressive lineup of dipping sauces, you can also complement your chicken sandwich with it as well. As a bonus, rewards members will score 100 extra points just for ordering via the app or online.
"What can we say—we wanted to create the hottest partnership of the year," Chief Marketing Officer Bruno Cardinali said in the release. "We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion—from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage."
In addition to the sauce collab, Megan is teaming up with Popeyes for an exclusive merch drop as well. Also available later this month, the collection—dubbed Thee Heat—is said to feature bikinis, long-sleeve tees, hats, tumblers, even Popeyes chicken tenders plush toys for your dog.