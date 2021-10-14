Popeyes & Megan Thee Stallion Are Dropping a New Hot Sauce for Your Chicken Sandwich

As if we weren't obsessed with Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion enough as separate entities, the fried chicken joint and chart-topping rapper have joined forces to combine their genius for a hot sauce collaboration for the books.

Beginning October 19, you can spice up your Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, a sweet-and-spicy hybrid meant to mirror her personality.

"I'm appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," Megan Thee Stallion is quoted saying in the press release. "Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their lineup."