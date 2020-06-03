News Popeyes Just Announced Plans for a Serious Revamp Popeyes is preening its feathers in Louisiana, introducing a new logo and food packaging design.

Courtesy of Popeyes

If you're part of the .000001% who go to Popeyes to admire the interior design, you're in for a treat, because the king of fried chicken is testing a major glow up at a restaurant in Marrero, Louisiana. The redesign includes a sexy new aesthetic for its store, logo, uniforms, and food packaging. Last time I visited Popeyes, the chicken sandwich was so good that I blacked out, rendering all restaurant decor moot. But the company isn't really changing its design for loyalists like me, even though it's expanding nationally. According to a press release, the NOLA-founded chain is preparing for global expansion, so this is the franchise equivalent of getting hot before your study abroad.

Popeyes in Marrero, Louisiana. | Courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes calls the revamp and globalization "The Modern Popeyes Renaissance," and plans to open over 1,500 locations across the world, beginning in China, where it has already debuted a high-tech flagship restaurant in Shanghai. The company has also opened restaurants in Europe and South America over the past 18 months. "It was time for Popeyes to translate its Louisiana roots in a more modern approach," the release asserts, followed by the most thoughtful and artistic design description I've ever heard from a fast-food chain.

Popeyes in Shangai, China. | Courtesy of Popeyes

"The powder coated metals in the furniture and counter design are inspired by the iconic Saint Charles Market Car, utilitarian spaces and handcrafted details nod to the creative culture of the Bywater in New Orleans," the company said, "and the personality and artwork celebrate the creole heritage that’s been passed down over generations."

Courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes describes the redesigned logo as "more matured," and the packaging as "unapologetically orange," with a Lousiana-inspired, hand-drawn pattern. And while we have enough unapologetic orange addressing the nation right now, we'll certainly welcome a little bit more from our favorite fried chicken chain.

