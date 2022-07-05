Popeyes Is Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with Cheap Food

Last month, Popeyes celebrated a major milestone: its 50th anniversary. The fast food joint slashed prices on its iconic fried chicken to honor the occasion. But if you missed the deal, we've got good news for you.

Customers can get the chain's signature crispy, hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken for just $6.99 on National Fried Chicken Day. The promotion is available in stores nationwide and via the Popeyes app and popeyes.com on July 6.

In addition to the already cheap fried chicken, Popeyes is giving away a bonus 150 rewards points just for the holiday.

Once the National Fried Chicken Day celebration is over, you can still get a free Chicken Sandwich every Friday in July and August. Spend $20 at Popeyes in the GrubHub app, and you'll automatically get the industry-breaking sammie with free delivery, no less. Unfortunately, that doesn't include the new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, but hey, toss it in your cart to get to that required minimum.

The sandwich features a new creamy herb buttermilk ranch and Buffalo sauce with classic fried chicken on a brioche bun.