Popeyes' New Cajun Flounder Sandwich Might Start a Fish Sandwich War

We saw what happened when Popeyes released a fried chicken sandwich in 2019. The menu item became one of fast food's greatest inventions and triggered a seemingly endless wave of copycat sandwiches from competitors like McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, and Church's Chicken. The so-called "chicken sandwich wars" still haven't died down, but Popeyes is ready to move on.

This week, the Louisiana-style chicken chain signaled a new era of fast food rivalry with the reveal of its new Cajun Flounder Sandwich. Available for a short time starting Thursday, February 11, the sandwich might become America's next viral sensation.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich only has four main components. The entree's main feature is its flounder, which is sourced from the icy waters of the Pacific Ocean. The flounder filet is light and flaky, made with a blend of mild and spicy Cajun seasoning, covered with a crispy Southern coating, and fried until golden brown. The sandwich also includes barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce on a buttery toasted brioche bun.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of the Americas at Popeyes, in a press release. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”

Fans who mobile order the Cajun Flounder Sandwich on launch day will have the option to buy Sandwich Insurance. Costing only 15 cents, the insurance gives customers the ability to replace their fish sandwich with a fried chicken sandwich for free if they don't like it.

Let the fast food fish sandwich wars begin. Stay safe, friends.