Popeyes' New Fried Chicken Sandwich Is so Popular No One Can Buy It

I've been on a quest to find the best fast food fried chicken sandwich. This journey led me back to Popeyes, which I've already said is a contender for the best fast food fried chicken sandwich available. I wanted to confirm what I already knew: Popeyes' first-ever chicken sandwich is a blissful bite of salty, crunchy, buttermilk-battered chicken that sings alongside crisp pickle chips smushed between a sweet brioche bun.
I arrived at a Popeyes location in Manhattan on Tuesday, only to discover a line out the door with hungry customers tapping their feet in impatience. Seconds later, cries of lunchtime despair: "No more chicken sandwiches?!" The location was completely sold out and it looks like the Twitter-fueld fried chicken feeding frenzy isn't limited to NYC's lunch rush. The surprisingly limited sandwich supply appears to be a widespread problem. It's that good.
The fried chicken sandwich shortage is apparently happening at Popeyes across the country. As the growing meme-filled discussion (or maybe arguments is the better word) about which chicken sandwich reigns supreme, eaters are hurrying to Popeyes to form their own opinions. The demand is so high that the sandwich chain is struggling to keep up -- with some locations completely devoid of chicken sandwiches by the early afternoon, according to multiple first-hand accounts on social media. As you can imagine, the hype only seems to be growing.
Though Popeyes couldn't reveal just how many sandwiches they've sold since they launched, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist that "guests are really enjoying the sandwich and feedback has been very positive," which seems like a bit of an understatement. "It’s been delightful to see so many of our guests actively sharing their love for the sandwich all over social media," the company added.
Just know that the more you share your unrelenting devotion to the sandwich, the more likely it will end up sold out at your local Popeyes. Trust me. I'm facing the repercussions of this phenomenon right now.
