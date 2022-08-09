Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake

Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.

On Tuesday, August 9, Popeyes is bringing back Hushpuppy Shrimp (after six years off menus) and Surf & Turf with a new configuration. As for the dessert menu, it's getting an update of its own. The Chicken Sandwich Slinger is also bringing back Chocolate Beignets and adding the all-new Banana Cream Cake.