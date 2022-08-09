Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
The Hushpuppy Shrimp is back after SIX years.
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
On Tuesday, August 9, Popeyes is bringing back Hushpuppy Shrimp (after six years off menus) and Surf & Turf with a new configuration. As for the dessert menu, it's getting an update of its own. The Chicken Sandwich Slinger is also bringing back Chocolate Beignets and adding the all-new Banana Cream Cake.
The returning favorite, Hushpuppy Shrimp, features eight pieces of butterfly shrimp coated in a light, crispy hushpuppy cornmeal crust, served with creole cocktail sauce, and paired with your choice of a side and hot biscuit for $6. The Surf and Turf meal, meanwhile, consists of the beloved Fried Chicken Sandwich paired with four pieces of Hushpuppy Shrimp for $7.
Along with the Chocolate Beignets, Popeyes' new Banana Cream Cake will join menus this month. It includes a moist vanilla cake topped with whipped banana cream and wafer crumbs.
As if you need any more of an incentive to order today, the chain is giving fans $1 off when they order the Hushpuppy Shrimp on Popeyes.com with mobile order and pay.