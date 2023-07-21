Popeyes Wants to Send You on a Legendary New Orleans Vacation

Popeyes' latest ad spot has something hidden in all of that New Orleans beauty: Poppy, the chicken mascot of the iconic Louisiana chicken chain. Even more exciting? By trying to spot all of the hidden Poppy mascots, you can enter the chain's Where's Poppy sweepstakes for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New Orleans. You can watch the new ad below:

The trip will feature a food and history-centric itinerary, with a three-and-a-half-hour walking tour, and a four-hour historical tour. The winner will be provided with roundtrip airfare for two, three nights of hotel accommodations, and $1,000 to spend during the trip.

The contest will open on July 24 and run through August 4. To enter, head to FindPoppy.com and play the game. The contest is open to legal residents of the US who are at least 18 years old. For more inspiration on what to do when you get to New Orleans, Thrillist has you covered on all the best things to do in the city, including bars, restaurants, and pools you'll want to check while you're there.