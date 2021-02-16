News Popeyes Restaurants Are Getting a Mardi Gras Makeover in NOLA on Tuesday Each restaurant will resemble a Mardi Gras float.

Mardi Gras parades are canceled this year due to the lingering threat of COVID-19, and while it hasn't stopped New Orleanians from finding safe ways to celebrate, it's put a lot of Mardi Gras artists out of work. Feeling a duty to keep spirits high in the city that made it famous, Popeyes decided to transform each of its NOLA restaurants into Mardi Gras floats for Fat Tuesday. The Louisiana-style fast-food chain commissioned out-of-work artists to bring the project to life. MORE: Popeyes' New Cajun Flounder Sandwich Might Start a Fish Sandwich War

The Popeyes "parade floats" were designed and constructed by Kern Studios, a prominent event production company in New Orleans known for its grandiose Mardi Gras floats. During normal years, Kern Studios hires 350 artists, sculptors, contractors, and drivers every Mardi Gras season. Popeyes hopes to fill in the employment gap this year by bringing some of Kern's talent to its NOLA restaurants. If you're in New Orleans, look for over-the-top decorations and entertainment at your nearest Popeyes on Tuesday, February 16. What if I don't live in New Orleans? Customers at participating Popeyes stores nationwide can get a taste of Mardi Gras, too. On Tuesday, small beverages will be served in limited-edition plastic cups with festive sayings like "Laissez les bons temps rouler," "Battered, breaded & beaded," and "It's just Tuesday everywhere else."

