Popeyes Just Brought Back 2 Fan-Favorite Desserts

Just yesterday, Popeyes announced the triumphant return of its Ghost Pepper Wings, but that's not the only thing the fried chicken slinger is cooking up in the new year. The southern-style fast food joint is bringing back two fan-favorite desserts with it.

The Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake Cup are both returning to menus nationwide this month, joining the turnover-style Cinnamon Apple Pie that's already a staple, Brand Eating reports. According to the outlet, the Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Pie first debuted in 2015. The deep-fried pastry oozes with blueberry and cream cheese filling with a lemony finish.

Meanwhile, the Strawberry Cheesecake Cup was introduced in 2021 and includes a cheesecake filling swirled with strawberries and layers of graham cracker crust.

If you're already there, whether at a physical Popeyes store or in the app queuing up your online order, you might as well try the Blackened Chicken Sandwich. ICYMI, the king of chicken sandwiches released another iteration late last year, and if our opinion matters to you at all, it's a can't-miss menu item.