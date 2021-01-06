Popeyes' Rip'n Chicken Is Back as Part of a Huge $6 Meal Deal

While certain fast food chains are still playing catch up in the fried chicken sandwich wars (looking at you, McDonald's), Popeyes is focused on bringing back old favorites. The southern-style chain already has the sandwich thing down pat. To kick off 2021, the Rip'n Chicken Big Box is making its way back on menus.

The $6 meal deal, which features an all white meat chick breast filet—slow-marinated in Popeyes Louisiana seasoning, hand-battered, and fried—as its centerpiece and comes with two regular sides, sauce, and a drink. The chicken is sliced just halfway into strips, so it practically pulls apart. Hence the name, Rip'n Chicken.

Popeyes has quite the smattering of sides to choose from, too. Toss in some Cajun Fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, maybe that mac 'n cheese. You've got options, my friends.