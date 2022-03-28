The $6 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back at Popeyes & It's Even Cheaper When You Order Online

Last week, Popeyes unveiled its latest twist on the classic beignet, a wild berry iteration available exclusively across California, Illinois, and New York markets. But for those outside of those specified zip codes, the New Orleans-style fast food joint has a consolation prize. It's bringing back the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box, and it's even cheaper when you order online.

Popeyes reintroduced its beloved Shrimp Tackle Box last week, which means it's now available at stores nationwide. And while you can snag the seafood fave for $6 in stores, it's only $5 when you order online or via the app.

The box includes eight crispy-fried Butterfly Shrimp, one regular side, one biscuit, and a dipping sauce of your choice. It's too good to pass up. And for those that are living—or merely passing through—Illinois, New York, or California, The Shrimp Tackle Box makes for the perfect precursor to your Wild Berry Beignets tasting.