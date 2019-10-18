In August, Popeyes debuted -- then promptly sold out of -- its insanely popular fried chicken sandwich. And while I'll admit the looong weeks without the crispy, pickle-laden sandwich have been... not great (it's a constant and insatiable craving), there's a new wrinkle in the craze that will help keep us amused while we wait for its imminent return to Popeyes restaurants.
Yandy -- the folks behind that sexy White Claw costume -- are now selling a new Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume that's maybe, possibly, definitely a nod to Popeyes. The company even posted it alongside a cow (cough, Chick-fil-A, cough) on Twitter, referencing the great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019. Though, it was never really a debate with such an obvious winner.
"Winner, winner chicken dinner...or so you thought. A few too many fast food lovers fantasized about this five star fried feast. Is it due to that unbelievable batter or maybe its drool-worthy bun?" the product description reads. "Either way, these seasoned breasts will be back on full display in no time."
If you're still with me (wouldn't blame you for tapping out after that breasts comment), let's talk deets: the velour bodysuit, which is currently available online for $79.95, features a ruffled bodice, fuzzy chicken patty, and white SOLD OUT label.
According to Yandy, which spoke to VICE, customers begged for the costume. "We were already in the midst of updating our top sexy food costumes for 2019 when the infamous chicken sandwich war happened," Director of Brand Marketing Alicia Thompson said.
Vice President of Merchandising Pilar Quintana Williams was instrumental in the creative process. "She set to work designing a version that would speak to the Yandy aesthetic and current fashion trends in a bodysuit silhouette," Thompson added. "The pickle peplum and sleeve puffs had to be just right."
I mean, you are what you eat. Or at least, in this case, you are what you wish you could eat.
h/t Vice
