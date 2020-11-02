Popeyes Is Unleashing All-New, Spicy Wicked Shrimp

While a bunch of other fast food chains are introducing new and improved fried chicken sandwiches to catch up with Popeyes , it looks like the Louisiana-style chicken chain is sitting pretty, focusing on leveling up other parts of its menu. On Monday, Popeyes announced the debut of its all-new Wicked Shrimp—bite-sized fried shrimp featuring the heat of sriracha hot sauce.

Wicked Shrimp is officially hitting Popeyes' nationwide menu on November 2, but only for a little while. So... what makes the shrimp so wicked? We think it has something to do with the spicy heat. They shrimp are marinated in a blend of Louisiana-style herbs and spices, including salt, pepper, onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, bay leaf, and a touch of sriracha, according to a spokesperson for the chain. They're then battered and dusted with Popeyes' southern crispy coating for maximum crunch.

Popeyes is selling Wicked Shrimp as part of a meal, which comes with 14 pieces of shrimp, a regular side, a biscuit, and Smoky Garlic Tartar sauce for dipping on the side, for about $5. You can get it by order via the Popeyes mobile app for contactless delivery or for pickup at locations offering that as an option.

When Popeyes will turn its attention back to the now-reignited fried chicken sandwich war remains unclear. But when it does, maybe it'll finally unleash the BBQ sauce- and bacon-loaded chicken sandwich it recently tested in Denver at its locations nationwide. At least, one can hope so.