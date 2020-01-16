Popeyes Is Unleashing a Deep-Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Pie

The first time I ever tried Popeyes was right in the middle of that initial chicken sandwich craze, and while that may qualify me as a bandwagon fan, I don't care. I don't plan on getting off. Especially now that the chain has introduced yet another deep fried dessert: Strawberry Cheesecake Pie.
In case you're not a Popeyes regular, here's the deal: the menu has featured a rotating roster of crowd-pleasing pies like Pumpkin Cheese, Pecan, Bourbon Fudge, and Cinnamon Apple. All of which deserve their own praise, but there's a new pie in town and it's the deep fried, turnover-style Strawberry Cheesecake Pie.
If it sounds a bit familiar, it's likely because Popeyes did release a similar-sounding Strawberry 'n Cream Cheese Pie a few years back. The previous pie had a straight up strawberry and cream cheese filling while the new pie is loaded with strawberry pie filling, graham cracker crumbs, and actual cheesecake.
If you plan on trying the new pie, you might as well order on DoorDash. To celebrate its recent partnership with Popeyes, the food delivery service is offering free chicken sandwich meals with every Popeyes order over $20. Throw in a few chicken sandwiches and you're good.
