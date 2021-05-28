Popeyes Is Quietly Working on New Blackened Chicken Sandwiches

While many competing fast food chains are just now catching up with Popeyes' sensational fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style chain is hard at work to keep its competitive edge. We saw the chain testing a BBQ fried chicken sandwich last summer, and now, we've confirmed with a spokesperson that it's quietly working on new, non-breaded chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes calls them Blackened Chicken Sandwiches, and just as their name suggests, they're blackened with seasonings instead of a traditional fried chicken sandwich batter. Chew Boom was among the first to spot the new sandwiches on the menu, saying they're a new take on the chain's Blackened Tenders.

You can order the sandwich two ways. First up, the Classic Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which sports a white meat chicken filet that's fried with blackened seasonings and topped with pickles and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Then there's the Spicy Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which features spicy mayo instead of regular mayo, per the report. As you can see, the ingredients and construction are similar to that of Popeyes' fried chicken sandwiches.