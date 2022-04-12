Popeyes Is Celebrating the NBA Finals with a Massive Meal Deal & 5 'Dunking' Sauces

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Popeyes

Don't get me wrong, we love sports for the sports, but it's also an excuse to chow down on Nachos and soft pretzels with the same vigor as a professional athlete. So, if eating is your sport, Popeyes is here to supply the sauce for your own Michael Jordan-caliber dunks. The fast food joint is teaming up with Uber Eats to release a massive meal deal that comes with five different dipping sauces to celebrate the NBA Finals. Between April 12 and April 17, you can get the limited-edition meal—dubbed the Most Dunkable Meal—which includes a Popeyes 5-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink, and dipping sauces.

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Popeyes

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Popeyes

"Everybody knows I'm an in-game dunker, and every hooper loves that incredible feeling of throwing it down and putting your opponent on a poster," Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said in the press release. "I'm excited to team up with Uber Eats and Popeyes to give our fans a taste of that same delicious feeling with the Most Dunkable Meal. With a lineup of five sauces and 50% off, that sounds like a slam dunk and one to me!" The Most Dunkable Meal, which is available exclusively through Uber Eats, will be 50% off this week. "It's no secret that one of my favorite parts of the game is the dunk, so I'm pumped to team up with Uber Eats and Popeyes on the Most Dunkable Meal to put the dunking power in our fans' hands," Grizzlies player Ja Morant chimed in.

