Popeyes Is Selling New Merch Inspired by Its Actual Employee Uniforms

Last week, Beyoncé (who, important note here, is a Popeyes fan) debuted -- then promptly sold out of -- her latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas. And while the launch success was hardly a surprise, the Twitter response was. The internet quickly called out the striking resemblance between Queen Bey's latest and the reigning chicken sandwich chain's employee uniform.
Although we don't have confirmation from Mrs. Carter herself, folks are convinced the "Crazy in Love" songstress was at least ~inspired by~ her longtime fast food fave. You have to admit the color selection(burgundy red and golden orange) is suspect. But whether she actually meant to model the athleisure line after Popeyes doesn't matter. The restaurant is running with the publicity and dropping its own collection of actual uniform merch. So if you missed out the Ivy Park release, Popeyes has gotchu.
"Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical," the company wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs."
The 10-item collection, which features actual Popeyes team members in the promotional shoot and accompanying lookbook, will be available online for a limited time, with 100% proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation. The shop includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, half-zips, visors, hats, and more.
I'm not saying the Popeyes version is better per se, but I'll leave that for you to decide.
