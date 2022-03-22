Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets
You'll need something sweet to accompany that Fried Chicken Sandwich.
It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
According to The Fast Food Post, the chain is testing Wild Berry Beignets at locations across California, New York, and Illinois. Much like Popeyes' original Beignets, the New Orleans delicacy features a golden brown fried pastry sprinkled with powdered sugar. This time, they're also stuffed with berry filling.
The Wild Berry Beignets come in 3-, 6-, and 12-piece orders for $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49, the outlet reports. A word to the wise though: be careful. Eating beignets isn't exactly a mess-free experience. Take it from Popeyes.
"Being a brand from New Orleans, Popeyes knows a thing or two about beignets, and one thing’s for certain—they can be messy!" the company said in a statement. "One bite and powdered sugar is everywhere."
It isn't the first time Popeyes has played with its Beignets recipe. Back in 2020, the chain unleashed a chocolate-stuffed version.
"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu," a spokesperson for Popeyes told Thrillist at the time of the launch.