Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.

According to The Fast Food Post, the chain is testing Wild Berry Beignets at locations across California, New York, and Illinois. Much like Popeyes' original Beignets, the New Orleans delicacy features a golden brown fried pastry sprinkled with powdered sugar. This time, they're also stuffed with berry filling.

The Wild Berry Beignets come in 3-, 6-, and 12-piece orders for $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49, the outlet reports. A word to the wise though: be careful. Eating beignets isn't exactly a mess-free experience. Take it from Popeyes.