This Is the Age When You Have the Most Friends

Someone much older and wiser than you probably once told you to "enjoy your twenties." Well, Uncle Larry, or whoever uttered the phrase, was right. You should enjoy those years to the fullest because according to a recent study, you'll never be more popular than you're in your twenties.
A study published in the Royal Society Open Science Journal tracked popularity by studying a year of cellphone call records from 3.2 million individuals and found that popularity peaks at age 25. This is when people were making and receiving the most calls per month, implying that they had a lot of social connections. After 25, popularity drops off fast until age 45 and then stays relatively steady for a decade. At 55, the numbers start dropping fast again.
Interestingly, the study also found that men have more social contacts than women up until age 39. But, after age 39 women have more social contacts. In response to this finding, researchers told The Washington Post that women may be better at nurturing relationships with extended family members as they move into their 40's, saying, "The difference between the sexes seems to be primarily owing to the more frequent interactions by the females with their adult children and the children’s spouses. Also, females probably interact with their own close family members (e.g. keeping grandparents updated on the children’s activities) and the new in-laws created by their children’s marital arrangements more than males do."
Of course, this is only one study that looked only at phone calls, and should therefore not be taken as 100% solid fact. But, it's definitely reason enough to justify throwing a party this weekend with all your twenty-something friends.
